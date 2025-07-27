Russ Vought says "I don't even know what that chapter says" about Project 2025 and the Fed Amid President Trump's displeasure with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that although he is one of the authors of the conservative guidebook Project 2025, he doesn't "even know what that chapter says" about the Fed. Plus, although he said a few weeks ago that the appropriations process needs to be less bipartisan, as the government faces a government funding deadline, he insisted Sunday that he is "not laying the predicate for a shutdown."