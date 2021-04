Rupert Friend, Zachary Quinto on new movie “Hitman: Agent 47” The action-packed movie based on the iconic video game, "Hitman," reaches the big screen next Friday. It's the story of a genetically engineered assassin. He targets a corporation that’s looking to build an army of trained killers. The film's stars Rupert Friend and Zachary Quinto join “CBS This Morning” to share how the movie brought some unscripted drama.