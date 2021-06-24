"RuPaul's Drag Race" to recreate classic "Brady Bunch" episode Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, announced a new crossover event in celebration of Pride Month. "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Brunch" will drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+. "The Brady Bunch" original cast members alongside "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites as they recreate the iconic episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.