Live

Watch CBSN Live

"RuPaul's Drag Race" to recreate classic "Brady Bunch" episode

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, announced a new crossover event in celebration of Pride Month. "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Brunch" will drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+. "The Brady Bunch" original cast members alongside "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites as they recreate the iconic episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.