Runa co-founder on finding purpose in the Amazon A man's journey through the Amazon inspired a business that is helping the rainforest thrive. After graduating college, Tyler Gage moved to Ecuador to start Runa, a company that produces teas and energy drinks in the U.S. and provides income to the local Amazon community. Gage joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Fully Alive: Using the Lessons of the Amazon to Live Your Mission in Business and Life," and his journey to build a socially responsible business.