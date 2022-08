Rudy Giuliani emerges as target in Georgia election investigation Rudy Giuliani has emerged as a central figure in a Georgia grand jury investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election, and a lawyer says Giuliani is now considered a target of a criminal probe. He is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta this week. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil with the latest developments.