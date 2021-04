Rubio on immigration: Ted Cruz is not the only conservative in this race GOP presidential candidate Marco Rubio says Ted Cruz’s attempt to portray himself as the only conservative in the race is a lie. On immigration, the Florida senator notes, “Ted helped design George W. Bush's immigration platform.” Sen. Rubio suggests Cruz has flip-flopped on immigration policy. “He used to support doubling the number of green cards,” he adds. “Now, he's against it.”