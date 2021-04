The Royals Report: Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix series to focus on Invictus Games The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their first series for Netflix will document competitors' journeys to the 2022 Invictus Games. Meanwhile, Prince William met with health care workers, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles were photographed together for the first time since the divisive Oprah Winfrey interview. BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond joins "CBSN AM" to discuss this and more.