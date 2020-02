Ron Lauder on preserving the artifacts of Aus... Billionaire Ron Lauder, chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation and president of the World Jewish Congress, has made it his mission to preserve the artifacts of some of the 1.1 million people who were murdered at the Nazi concentration camp by opening a conservation lab at Auschwitz. In this web exclusive Lauder explains its importance to correspondent Martha Teichner.