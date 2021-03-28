Live

Rolling Stone draws students' ire with apology

After Rolling Stone issued an apology for its story about an alleged rape victim, some University of Virginia students are frustrated with the magazine. Now the hashtag “#IStandWithJackie” is trending on Twitter. Mark Albert reports.
