Goodell on "moving forward" after "deflategate," education initiative A federal appeals court ruled Monday that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady must serve a four-game suspension this season over "deflategate," reinstating NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's decision to punish Brady. Goodell joins "CBS This Morning," along with Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, to respond to his critics in the "deflategate" controversy, as well as discuss the 2016 NFL draft and the Character Playbook initiative.