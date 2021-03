Rockets strike Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops At least 10 missiles hit a military airbase overnight in Iraq which houses roughly 2,000 U.S.-led coalition troops. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes at a time when tensions are growing between the U.S. and Iran. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the attack, and retired Army major and military analyst Mike Lyons joined CBSN to discuss how the Biden administration might respond.