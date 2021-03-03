WorldView: Rockets hit air base in Iraq hosting U.S. troops; 3 female journalists killed in Afghanistan At least 10 rockets struck an Iraqi air base that hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces. Also, three female journalists were shot dead in Afghanistan, and a Panamanian diplomat, her husband and another family member died after their car was swept away by a Colombia river. Meanwhile, Australia's attorney general is denying a rape allegation. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with those stories.