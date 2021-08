Robert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole The man convicted of shooting and killing Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 may be one step closer to being released from prison. Sirhan Sirhan, who has served 53 years of a life sentence, was granted parole on Friday. It's now up to California Governor Gavin Newsom, or whoever succeeds him, to uphold or reject the parole board's decision. Michelle Miller reports.