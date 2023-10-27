Maine shooting suspect may have been targeting ex-girlfriend, officials say Investigators are looking into whether Maine shooting suspect Robert Card was targeting a specific person, believed to be a current or former girlfriend, two U.S. officials and a former high-ranking official told CBS News. Card is suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 in shootings at multiple Lewiston, Maine, locations Wednesday night. Police are still searching for Card. CBS News Jericka Duncan and Jeff Pegues have more.