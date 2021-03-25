Live

Rob Ford withdraws from Toronto mayoral race

Rob Ford, the Toronto mayor who freely admitted drinking himself into a stupor and smoking crack cocaine, is being treated for a tumor in his abdomen and announced he's dropping out of Toronto's mayoral race. Dean Reynolds reports.
