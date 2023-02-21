Roald Dahl books get some controversial revisions related to race, gender and other issues The latest edition of Roald Dahl's children's books include some revisions in the way they refer to race, gender, weight and other issues. The publisher says it's an effort to ensure the books "continue to be enjoyed by all today," but critics are sounding the alarm about censorship. Professor Roy Gutterman, director of the Newhouse School's Tully Center for Free Speech at Syracuse University College of Law, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.