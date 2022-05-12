CBS News App
Rizos Curls founder Julissa Prado talks breaking stigmas, redefining beauty standards
"CBS Mornings'" Changing the Game series continues featuring a conversation with founder and CEO of Rizos Curls, Julissa Prado. She discusses her personal experience with curly hair and how it led her to create the products she needed.
