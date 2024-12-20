Watch CBS News

Ritchie Boys | 60 Minutes Archive

The Ritchie Boys were a secret U.S. intelligence unit who fought in World War II. Many were German-born Jews who fled their homeland before being sent back to Europe to fight Nazism. Jon Wertheim shared their little-known story in 2022.
