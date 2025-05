The rise of "Food Babe" in the "MAHA" movement Among the activists in attendance at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s release of the "Make America Healthy Again" Commission report on Thursday was an influencer known as "the Food Babe." A New York Times piece looks into Vani Hari's shift from Obama ally to Trump supporter. New York Times food culture correspondent Kim Severson joins "America Decides" to unpack her reporting.