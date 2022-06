Rioters came within 40 feet of former Vice President Mike Pence's hiding spot: Jan. 6 committee The Jan. 6 committee revealed during a public hearing that rioters came within 40 feet of former Vice President Mike Pence's hiding spot in the Capitol while the building was under siege. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports on former President Trump's phone call with Pence on January 6 and why the Justice Department wants the committee's interview transcripts.