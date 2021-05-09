Retired UPS driver reveals new details of Waco siege 2018 marks 25 years since the deadly 51-day standoff between the Branch Davidian cult and the federal government in Waco, Texas. More than 70 people were killed over the course of the siege, including leader David Koresh, his followers and federal agents. For the first time, a retired UPS driver is revealing how he unknowingly delivered weapons and ammunition to the compound in the weeks before the confrontation. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant joins "CBS This Morning" to preview his report, which airs Friday, Dec. 29, at 8/7c on CBS.