Retired Adm. Winnefeld on son's opioid-overdose death In our ongoing series Issues That Matter, we take a closer look at the opioid epidemic. It has taken more than 500,000 lives since the year 2000. For retired Navy admiral and CBS News military and homeland security analyst Sandy Winnefeld, the epidemic is personal. He lost his 19-year-old son, Jonathan, in September to a fentanyl-laced batch of heroin. Winnefeld joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how his family is dedicating themselves to studying the problem and saving other families from the same heartache.