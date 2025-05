Ret. Gen. Stanley McChrystal says Hegseth's focus on DEI is a "distraction" and "not helpful" Ret. Gen. Stanley McChrystal tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's focus on DEI in the military is a "distraction" and "not helpful." "The idea that everybody's got to look a certain way, got to have biceps of a certain size, there's got to be a male, straight, all these things, is not my experience," McChrystal said.