Restoring classic cars in the classroom McPherson College, about an hour north of Wichita, Kansas, is home to the nation's first, and only, four-year automotive restoration program. There, car-crazy students restoring classic vehicles (from a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet, to a 1965 Porsche 356C) learn to become mechanics and detectives, artists and historians. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.