Republicans vow to block Supreme Court nomination

In the 20th Century, the Senate has voted on eight Supreme Court nominees in election years. This year, Republicans have vowed to block virtually any nominee sent by President Obama. How long could the potential battle last? Nancy Cordes reports.
