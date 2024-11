Republicans to vote on Senate leader with Thune, Cornyn and Scott the frontrunners Republicans on Wednesday will choose between South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Florida Sen. Rick Scott to replace outgoing GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell. At this point, President-elect Donald Trump hasn't lent his support to any of the three, but Scott is positioning himself as the MAGA candidate. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.