Republicans divided on new health care plan

Four Republican senators have come out against the new heath care bill. Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson all say they plan to vote no on the current version. CBSNews.com politics reporter Rebecca Shabad joins CBSN with more.
