In wake of 2020 losses, GOP unites around "election integrity" message

After facing deep divisions over then-President Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, Republicans are now uniting around a message of promoting "election integrity." This comes despite state and federal officials declaring the last election one of the most secure in U.S. history. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on GOP efforts to restrict access to the polls, and a voting rights reform bill that conservatives are rallying against.
