"If you're explaining, you're losing": Former RNC official weighs in on 2022 midterm issues Doug Heye, former communications director for the Republican National Committee, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what's fueling the party's massive fundraising. He also weighs in on how key issues like rising inflation and the "culture wars" will shape the 2022 midterms.