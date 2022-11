Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores talks border security Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores is running against democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in Texas' 34th congressional district race. It's one of numerous of races across the country both sides are watching in the battle to control the U.S. House. Congresswoman Flores joined the stream with more on the issues that matter to her constituents, including border security along the U.S.-Mexico border.