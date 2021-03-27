Live

Watch CBSN Live

Reports of Putin leaving G-20 Summit early

The Associated Press reported that the Russian President Vladimir Putin left the G-20 Summit a day early. The Kremlin denied these reports, claiming Putin would remain in Brisbane until his work was done. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.