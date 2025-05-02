Watch CBS News

Reporter's Notebook: Reading to your children

New research shows fewer than half of parents find it fun to read aloud to their children. But reading aloud is one of the sacred, analog rituals of parenting. "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson has more.
