Watch CBS News

Reporter's Notebook: Examining the 4-day workweek

A recent study from Boston College found that, when done right, the four-day work week can benefit employees and employers alike. "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson examines the study and what the future of work could look like.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.