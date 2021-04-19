Live

Reporter's notebook: David Begnaud in Orlando

CBS News' David Begnaud and producer Betty Chin spent two weeks covering the aftermath of the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. He reflects on how the community came together to support the victims and survivors after the tragedy.
