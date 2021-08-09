Reporter discusses Cuomo's response to impeachment investigation Lawmakers in New York state are pressing forward with the impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Meanwhile, his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, who was mentioned numerous times in a report by the state attorney general as playing a significant role in trying to discredit accusers, has resigned. One of Cuomo's accusers, Brittany Commisso, is speaking out in an exclusive interview with CBS News and Albany's Times Union newspaper, and Matt Flegenheimer, a national political reporter for the New York Times, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about how Cuomo has responded to the impeachment probe and the allegations against him.