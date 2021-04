Report exposes 50 worst traffic bottlenecks in U.S. As nearly 47 million Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, driving remains the most popular method of travel, according to AAA. The government reports 40 percent of road delays are the result of recurring bottlenecks, which is more than traffic incidents, weather problems or construction. American Highway Users Alliance released a report that showed which cities have the worst bottlenecks in the U.S. Kris Van Cleave reports.