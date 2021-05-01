Report: Anti-Asian hate crimes surge in several major U.S. cities A new report confirms that hate crimes against the Asian community have surged across several of the nation's major cities. The data comes from California State University, San Bernardino's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. It found a 169% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 15 cities during the first quarter of 2021. Angie Chung, an associate professor of sociology at the University at Albany, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.