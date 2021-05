Replacing saturated fat with healthier fat for your heart A recent New York Times survey found 72 percent of Americans think coconut oil is healthy, but only 37 percent of nutritionists agree. The American Heart Association says replacing saturated fat found in coconut oil or butter with corn or peanut oil can lower cardiovascular disease by about 30 percent. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new findings.