Rep. Mike Turner on Ukraine peace proposal: "You can't be American first and pro-Russia" As a U.S. delegation met with Ukrainian officials in Florida to discuss the peace proposal to end the war with Russia, Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "we all have those concerns" that the proposal could be too pro-Russian. "One thing that I think everybody understands is that you can't have- you can't be America first and pro-Russia, because Russia is a self-declared adversary of the United States," Turner added.