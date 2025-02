Rep. Michael McCaul says USAID needs to "return to the core mission principles" Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who had once been a big supporter of USAID, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the organization "needs to return to the core mission principles." But McCaul said he would urge the administration to "move more expeditiously" on implementing waivers for humanitarian aid that had been paused.