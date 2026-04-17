Rep. Luna accuses Sen. Gallego of misconduct and campaign finance violations, which he denies Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida told CBS News she's urging Senate Majority Leader John Thune to look into what she called "disturbing" allegations involving Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, including sexual misconduct. Gallego has denied the allegations and a spokesperson for him said in part, "these are right wing conspiracy theories being parroted by a fringe far right member of Congress."