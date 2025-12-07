Rep. Ilhan Omar: Any link between alleged Somali fraud and terrorism is a "failure of the FBI" Amid charges against dozens of Somali immigrants in a series of multimillion-dollar alleged fraud schemes in Minnesota, Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose district includes much of Minneapolis, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," that if allegations of a connection between tax dollars and al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab are true, "that is a failure of the FBI and our court system." She added that "if that is the case, if money from U.S. tax dollars is being sent to help with terrorism in Somalia, we want to know and we want those people prosecuted and we want to make sure that it doesn't ever happen again."