Rep. Elijah Cummings: "We don't have time to turn against each other" after shootings Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, sits down with "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson to discuss the challenges of growing up as an African American male in the United States. Cummings' district was the scene of weeks of protests last year after Freddie Gray, a young black man, died while in police custody.