Rep. Crow says Trump's "seditious behavior" post is a "similar dynamic" to Jan. 6 rhetoric Rep. Jason Crow is one of the Democrats who President Trump accused of "seditious behavior" after making a video telling service members they can disobey illegal orders. Crow told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "we've seen before a pattern of insightful, dangerous rhetoric being used by the president, and then people acting on that," and said it is a "similar dynamic" to the rhetoric before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.