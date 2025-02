Rep. Brian Mast says he supports potential plan moving USAID into the State Department GOP Rep. Brian Mast of Florida, the new chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he is working with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "make sure there is appropriate command and control" of USAID and similar agencies. He added that he is "absolutely" in favor of USAID being folded into the State Department.