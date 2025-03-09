Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick says "it remains to be seen" if GOP can pass bill to avoid shutdown Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who is one of the bipartisan co-chairs of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he will be voting against the continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown because there has been "no outreach on a bipartisan basis." His GOP counterpart, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, says he is undecided, and it "remains to be seen" if his party has the votes.