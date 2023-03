Rep. Brad Wenstrup says House COVID subcommittee hasn't "seen all that we want to see" about intelligence on virus origins Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who is the chair of the newly-created House subcommittee on COVID-19, tells "Face the Nation" that while they've seen some intelligence on the origins of the virus, they haven't "seen all that we want to see, necessarily, and some of it is very classified that I have seen."