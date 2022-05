Rep. Adam Schiff on Roe v. Wade, Kevin McCarthy, war in Ukraine Congressman Adam Schiff joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade, what happens next for abortion rights, and his reaction to the recently leaked audio of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. He also talks with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa about the midterm elections, the war in Ukraine, and more.