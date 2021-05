REM's Mike Mills and Michael Stipe reflect on "Automatic for the People" R.E.M.'s album "Automatic for the People" was released 25 years ago last month and is considered by many critics to be one of the best of all time. This month, the band re-released the album including a deluxe anniversary edition with 20 previously unreleased demos. Anthony Mason sat down with bandmates Michael Stipe and Mike Mills to discuss the iconic album and some of its most influential songs.