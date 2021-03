Remembering the political career and life of Mario Cuomo The former three-term governor of New York passed away at the age of 82. Cuomo led New York for more than a decade and flirted with runs for the White House but never entered the race. The Democrat was known for his passionate rhetoric, exhibited during the 1984 Democratic National Convention where he gave one of the most memorable speeches in political history. Jim Axelrod has a look back.